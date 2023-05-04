SUBEB adopts policy framework for education development in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Primary Education Board SUBEB in partnership with Women Protection Alternative WRAPA and Youth Hub Africa for good governance and accountability on Wednesday adopted a policy framework document for education development in Kebbi state.

In a two-day workshop organized by the two supportive partners brainstormed extensively on how best to get the policy documents to work in public schools in Kebbi state.

Speaking at the workshop the convener and the executive secretary WRAPA Muhammad Nasir said that after a careful and painstaking survey, they found out that for any education policy to thrive and to affect positively the beneficiaries who are primary pupils community engagement is inevitable and such engagement has not been in education documents of the primary board who are saddle with the responsibility to monitor primary education in Kebbi state.

He noted that the policy framework embodies the return to classrooms for school children in Kebbi state and the improvement of the learning environment for all the pupils in primary schools, he said that now that the board have adopted the policy framework their next task is to ensure all the details in it are fully implemented in public education in Kebbi state.

Mister Peter Ogah from Youth Hub Africa who described the two workshops as fruitful stated that his body is pleased with the adoption of the policy framework as it will not be business as usual the body will work with SUBEB to ensure full implementation and accountability.

Peter added that the first public hearing on the framework documents Youth Africa Hub will provide assistance in terms of incentives for all the participants and possibly refreshments aside that the body will encourage more community engagement as it is the vehicle that is used to access parents of pupils and to give them the sense of belonging.

In his speech, the host and the executive secretary primary education board, Hassan Umar Dan darman Gwandu said that the purpose of the workshop with the development partners is to validate the policy framework designed by them and presented to the board for adoption and it has been adopted as workable documents.

Mister Hassan stressed that Kebbi state will no doubt ensure the policy meets the target which is aggressive engagement of the community in public education development in the state, he said that partnership is an enduring timeless engagement which will be periodically reviewed to see progress and challenges.

The two which were held in Birnin Kebbi at Saffar guest were attended by the Waziri Gwandu Abdullahi Umar and the stakeholders.