Igbo Day: Ohanaeze unveils charter for unity

— Says document’ll redefine Igbo’s engagement with Nigeria

— Moghalu to headline 2026 celebration in Umuahia

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has unveiled a Charter of Strategic Engagement for National Development aimed at strengthening Igbo unity and redefining the group’s engagement with Nigeria.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation unveiled the document on Wednesday in Umuahia, Abia State, while announcing activities for the 2026 Igbo Day celebration scheduled for September 28 and 29.

The celebration has the theme, “Njiko Ka,” meaning “Togetherness is Best.”

Speaking at a press conference at Government House, Umuahia, the Global Policy Secretary of Ohanaeze, Dr Ezechi Chukwu, said the charter would articulate the aspirations, worldview and development priorities of Ndigbo while providing a framework for engagement with the wider Nigerian society and the global community.

Chukwu, who spoke on behalf of President-General Senator John Azuta Mbata and the Global Executive Council, said the document was developed by an inclusive committee of more than 100 Igbo professionals and stakeholders drawn from the academia, public service, traditional institutions, clergy, women and youth groups.

He said the charter would form the centrepiece of the public lecture opening the 2026 Igbo Day celebration, with renowned economist, banker and former presidential candidate, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, as keynote speaker.

The lecture, titled “Igbo Charter of Strategic Engagement for National Development,” will hold on September 28 at the Michael Okpara Auditorium, Government House, Umuahia.

Chukwu said the initiative was designed to move the celebration beyond cultural festivities to a more deliberate conversation on the future of Ndigbo and their relationship with the Nigerian state.

He said the event would also provide an opportunity for Ndigbo at home and in the diaspora to reflect on their past, present and future while strengthening their collective identity and purpose.

“It is an opportunity for us to revitalise our sense of oneness as one people and to reflect on where we are coming from, where we are and where we are going to, in a very amiable and fraternal sense of organic solidarity,” he said.

According to him, the public lecture will feature panelists representing the seven core states of Ohanaeze — the five South-East states, Rivers and Delta — while diaspora participants will join virtually.

He said the main Igbo Day celebration would hold on September 29 at the Michael Okpara Square Events Centre, near the Nnenna Oti Bus Terminal, Umuahia.

The programme will begin with wreath-laying at the cenotaph and an interdenominational church service before the main celebration at the Michael Okpara Auditorium.

Chukwu said the President-General’s state-of-the-union address would centre on “Njiko Ka”, alongside a traditional Igbo Day march-past by the seven core states, goodwill messages, cultural activities and presentations by youth groups.

He added that Igbo chapters and affiliate organisations from across Nigeria and the diaspora would participate, with leaders from the clergy, academia, traditional institutions, women and youth groups expected at the event.

Chukwu said the 2026 celebration would also build on previous themes, including “Akọ bụ Ije” (Wisdom is the Path) adopted in 2024 and “Onyeaghala Nwanneya” (No One Should Abandon His Kinsman) adopted in 2025.

Also speaking, the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Emeka Ihedioha Sibeudu, said the celebration would remind Ndigbo of their identity, aspirations and responsibilities towards national development.

Sibeudu thanked Governor Alex Otti for hosting the event, saying it would provide an opportunity for Ndigbo to come together, reflect on their journey and discuss constructive ways of engaging government for national development.

“We await the D-Day to tell the whole world who we are as the Igbo nation,” he said.

Abia State Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed that the September 28 programme would also feature a tour of selected projects executed by the state government by the Ohanaeze leadership and journalists.

Kanu assured the organisation of the Otti administration’s commitment to successfully hosting the two-day celebration and thanked Ohanaeze for choosing Abia as host state.