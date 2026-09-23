Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) reacts during the UEFA Nations League, League A, Group 1 football match between Portugal and Poland at the Dragao stadium in Porto, on November 15, 2024. (Photo by Miguel RIOPA / AFP)

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he considered retiring from international football after the 2026 World Cup but decided to continue because he believes he can still help Portugal succeed and wants to reach 1,000 career goals.

The 41-year-old made the revelation in comments reported by BBC Sport Wales ahead of Portugal’s Nations League meeting with Wales in Lisbon on Thursday.

Ronaldo had confirmed during the summer that the 2026 World Cup would be his last, although his future with Portugal remained uncertain.

However, he has been included in Jorge Jesus’ 25-man squad for the Nations League campaign and is targeting the 21 goals he needs to reach the 1,000-goal milestone.

Asked if he considered retiring from international duty after the World Cup, Ronaldo said: “Yes, I did.

“Of course, I’m always thinking on my decisions, my future, the present also. I’m a thinker, you have to think.”

The Al-Nassr forward said conversations with Portugal’s president and coach helped convince him that he could still contribute to the national team.

“I had a conversation with our president, with our coach. I still believe I can help the national team reach what they want.

“I think I can give to the national team my support, not only through the goals, but also outside of football.”

Speaking ahead of Portugal’s Nations League meeting with Wales, Ronaldo, a two-time Nations League winner with Portugal, said winning the competition for a third time was also one of his objectives.

“Both aims are important,” he said.

“One thousand goals, yes, and the national team. Winning the Nations League, the competition starts tomorrow [Thursday], it’s a new age.”

Ronaldo also said Portugal’s emerging generation was another reason for his decision to continue representing his country.

Young players including Fabio Silva, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves and Francisco Conceicao are part of Portugal’s squad for the international window.

“This is a new young generation. But for me the basic point is to be on the pitch to score the goals and to help the team win games,” he said.

“For me, the most important thing, I know what I am. I know what I do to be here, to have the success that I have.

“I know why young kids love Cristiano, because they see me as an example, and I will continue to do that. Even when I am retired… in 10 years!

“I’m happy with myself. It doesn’t matter if I play tomorrow, if I rest the next game. For me, the most important thing is that I feel good.”

Speaking at a news conference in Lisbon, Portugal coach Jesus described Ronaldo as a “symbol of Portugal and the national team”.

Ronaldo also addressed the criticism he has faced throughout his career, particularly during his time with clubs in England, Spain and Italy.

“This [Portugal] is possibly where I have felt most cared,” Ronaldo said. “From the fans, I also feel the Portuguese like me.

“I do understand that some TV channels like to criticise me, they’ve tried to kill me with a shotgun, but I can still move away from it.

“Anyway, I am used to it. For over 20 years I have been doing this, but my memories are with people who love me.”