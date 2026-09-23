Boko Haram/ISWAP kill vigilante commander, 4 others in Borno

APC Rep candidate, Babani, gives cash to surviving victims

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

MAIDUGURI — A vigilante commander and four civilians have been killed, while scores of others sustained various degrees of injuries following an attack on Wumbi community in Kala-Balge Local Government Area of Borno State by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Borno State, ASP Kenneth Daso, confirmed the incident on Wednesday, saying a vigilante leader and four others were killed during the attack.

Daso said further details would be provided when available.

Wumbi, an agrarian community sharing a border with Cameroon, has reportedly been largely deserted because of insecurity, with some residents taking refuge across the border and returning to the area to farm under the protection of members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and vigilantes.

According to sources, the attack occurred on Monday, September 21, but information about the incident was delayed because of the lack of telecommunication networks in the area.

A source said the attackers arrived in large numbers, armed with rifles, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other weapons.

The source said many farmers fled when the attackers arrived, leaving behind the vigilante commander.

It was further alleged that the attackers surrounded the commander and killed him before placing his remains on an IED and fleeing the scene.

According to the source, when CJTF members, vigilantes and civilians later mobilised to evacuate the commander’s remains, the explosives were detonated, killing four additional persons and injuring scores of others.

The circumstances surrounding the attack could not be independently verified.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Bama/Ngala/Kala-Balge Federal Constituency in the 2027 general elections, Hon. Mustapha Babani, has sympathised with the families of those killed and injured in the attack.

Babani, through a statement issued by Muhammad Abdullahi on behalf of his campaign team, described the incident as tragic and expressed condolences to the bereaved families and residents of Wumbi.

He also donated N200,000 each to the bereaved families and victims who sustained injuries during the attack.

In the statement, Babani said: “With a heavy heart and deep sense of sorrow, I, Hon. Allahi Mustapha Babani received the distressing news of the tragic and cowardly attack on our dear Wumbi Community in Kala-Balge, where innocent lives were lost and many of our mothers, fathers and children were left injured.

“This attack is not just an attack on Wumbi; it is an attack on the entire people of Bama/Ngala/Kala-Balge and on our shared humanity. I am devastated by this loss.

“On behalf of my family, my campaign team, and the teeming supporters of our movement across Bama/Ngala/Kala-Balge, I extend my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost loved ones, the injured who are receiving treatment, the District Head and elders of Wumbi and all the people of Bama/Ngala/Kala-Balge.

“In this moment of grief, I stand with you. I share in your pain. Your tears are my tears. As someone who has been with you in good and bad times, I assure you that you are not alone.

“I pray Almighty Allah (SWT) forgive the departed, admit them into Jannatul Firdaus, heal the injured, and give us all the strength to bear this loss.

“May Allah bring lasting peace to Wumbi, Kala-Balge, Borno and Nigeria at large.”

Abdullahi added that Babani’s donation was intended to support the bereaved families and injured victims following the attack.