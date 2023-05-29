Otti to Abia People: I won’t take your support for granted

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State governor elect, Dr. Alex Otti, has assured that he won’t take for granted the overwhelming support of the people of the state who voted him in the 2023 governorship poll.

Otti ,who stated this during the official hand over of documents to the incoming administration at Banquet hall, Government House, Umuahia, further assured that the incoming administration would take critical study and make good use of the documents.

The Governor elect, who was represented by Dr. Caleb Ajagba, assured that the incoming administration understands the needs and high expectations of the people of the state, stressing that the administration would deliver good governance to the people.

He assured that the appropriate aspects of the hand over documents would be adopted by the incoming administration.

He said; “Government and governance is a continuum. It must be understood within this context irrespective of the political party that is either leaving the stage or coming on. All these documents made available to the incoming administration would be studied critically. I want to assure Abia people that things that we find appropriate would be adopted by the incoming government. Today will mark a departure from traditional form of governance. Abia will see something new.Abia is in good hands, the signs are everywhere. Dr.Alex Otti will not take for granted the enormous goodwill that is pervading the atmosphere. He understands the needs and expectations of Abia people.”

Handing over the documents, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government Barr. Chris Ezem said the documents are critical aspect of governance and urged the incoming administration to study it and make the best out of it.

Vanguard gathered that the documents handed over to the incoming governor were the budget documents for 2023, the Abia state long term development plan and the state government handover note.