No govt agency is above probe — Arewa group chides Bawa, EFCC

EFCC boss, Bawa

By Fortune Eromosele

The Northern Emancipation Network has said no government agency is above probe and that any corruption allegations against any government agency shouldn’t be treated with kid gloves.

The group in a statement by its Chairman, Suleiman Abbah, chided a political analyst for making comments on the face-off between Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle and Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

They failed to identify any legitimate concerns with an individual reminding a vital government agency like the EFCC of its obligations under the law.

The Northern Emancipation Network expressed deep concern over the rise of individuals polluting the media landscape with baseless and sensational content.

They firmly believed that any rational and responsible Nigerian would support any leader in government who dares to point out the numerous inconsistencies and contradictions within the EFCC or any government agency.

“We noticed the proliferation of comments since the Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle dared the EFCC chairman to be wholistic and not selective in the conduct of his job as demanded by the enabling statute that established the agency” the group stated.