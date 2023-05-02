Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (M); Emir of Kano; Sanusi Lamido Sanusi; and Alh. Abdulsamad Rabiu, CEO BUA Group during the commissioning of BUA cement plant in Okpella. 29th August 2017

Former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has claimed that Nigeria is worse off for not having the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo as the President of the country.

Sanusi stated this while speaking at a book launch titled: “Osinbajo Strides: Defining Moments of an Innovative Leader,” on Monday.

According to the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Nigeria lost by not electing Osinbajo as its president.

Sanusi said the failure of the political system to throw him up as president has made Nigeria worse off.

He noted that Osinbajo was one of those in the current administration willing to debate any matter and yield superior argument.

“And I dare say, we all agree that Nigeria is worse off for not having someone like him (Osinbajo) as president, but I do hope that he will be available to serve and to advise and to put in his best for the country and continue to do.

“So I’m sure he will, in whatever capacity he finds himself in the future, and maybe we’ll still be lucky to have him lead us at some point or take some leadership role as a statesman,” Sanusi said.

Recall that Osinbajo contested for the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential primaries in 2022 against the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; among others.

But, Osinbajo lost the APC primaries to Tinubu, who emerged the party’s flagbearer and won the February 25th presidential election.

Osinbajo was described as a threat among other names for contesting against Tinubu during the presidential primaries.