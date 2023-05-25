May 29th: Onoh frowns at Bwala’s procrastination

President-elect’s spokesman in the southeast, Dr. Josef Onoh has described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 Presidential campaign spokesman, Daniel Bwala, as a mouthpiece of the failed entities in Nigeria, suffering from chronic procrastination.

Bwala had said that it was not yet certain and that only God knows which of the 2023 Presidential candidates would be sworn in on May 29, insinuating that the Supreme court Judgment slated for Friday could alter arrangements that would make Bola Tinubu not sworn in as President on Monday, next week.

Tinubu’s southeast spokesman, Onoh, however, faulted Bwala’s insinuation, noting that the Latin’s, ‘Vox populi, vox Dei,’ (The voice of the people is the voice of God) is an agreement of many people, particularly those who believe in democracy.

“‘Obviously, Bwala isn’t a believer in democracy hence it’s difficult for him to accept the reality before him, that come May 29th Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be my, our, and his president whether he likes it or not.

“Bwala in his continuous ranting and alluding to God being the only entity that knows who will be sworn in come 29th failed to understand that in varying lands, the people have chosen different types of government and political parties.

“If the voice of the people is the voice of God, then God must be all confused. But God is not a God of disorder or confusion, but one of order and peace, hence he let Nigerians decide on who to lead them. We went to the polls, and by our votes, we choose Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lead us, not to Dubai but to the affairs of our country and the people have spoken, so also God, hence it’s totally confusing to the sane mind if Bwala’s God is different from the universal entity we all worship and call God.”

Onoh said that it’s clear that Bwala is suffering from chronic procrastination which said is linked to low self-confidence, Low energy, and depression.

“In overall, his current quality of life will probably be worse, than if he just listened to his prefrontal cortex and focus on other things rather than President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Sadly his obsession with the president-elect not limited to his bewildered state of mind regarding his victory at the polls as decided by the Nigerian people has left him suffering from harmful effects of Procrastination that Bola Tinubu will not be sworn in come May 29th will only lead to Bwala suffering from Spiked up stress levels.”

Onoh said that Bwala was also burdened with regrets and guilt; Fear of failure and fretfulness, despite the fact that his candidate and political party already failed the presidential election.

“It’s clear Bwala ought to be in Dubai rather than staying back in Nigeria and exhibiting delusional procrastination towards the attainment of the unattainable, making complaints like he’s continuously doing by his obsession and hidden admiration of our president-elect.

“Like he did by missing his flight to Dubai, Bwala blows off opportunities, fortunately not caused in his case by drinking tea in the airport VIP lounge; he also misses on targets. One major target is having to miss the presidential inauguration when he still lives in self-denial and hallucination and couldn’t utilise the opportunity to get his invitation to the presidential inauguration.

“Finally, I advise Bwala to Obidently board the 4.30 pm 8hrs Qatar Airways flight from Abuja to Doha transiting to Dubai on the 28th of May with a 15hr 45min stop over in Doha arriving Dubai just on time for dinner on Monday, May 29th by 8.55 pm with his associates; at least he will be spared the humiliation of watching the inauguration of our President-elect. But If he doubts the flight details, he’s free to go and verify,” Onoh urged Bwala