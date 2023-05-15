Increased airfares, poor policy implementation, others stifling aviation sector — Senate

…FAAN clamors increased partnership, sustainability in Aviation sector

…Aviation sector exceptional under Buhari — Sirika

By Ezra Ukanwa

ABUJA—THE Chairperson Senate Committee on Aviation, Biodun Olujimi, has said astronomical increases in airfares, including poor implementation of aviation policies are impeding the growth of the country’s aviation sector.

Olujimi stated this during the 2nd edition of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, National Conference, themed: ‘Sustainability of the Aviation Industry in Nigeria, held on Monday, in Abuja.

According to her, “I think this is an opportunity for them to be able to address that because the industry will suffer if there is this astronomical increase in airfares. Yes, there are reasons why the airfares go up, but there is also a need for us to have a balance for many people to embrace the aviation industry and that is key to the development of the sector.”

Olujimi, while highlighting the economic and international benefits of the country’s aviation sector, urged the Federal Government, FG, to as a matter of urgency, halt further encroachment of airport facilities which, according to her, is having a negative toll on the growth of the sector.

Describing the fuss between the Federal Government and the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, and other workforce as unnecessary, she called concerned parties to resolve their differences behind closed doors.

On his part, the Managing Director, FAAN, Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu, said the conference was aimed at furthering partnership and sustainability, as part of efforts to mitigate challenges hampering the aviation sector.

Also, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, represented by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, maintained that under the Buhari-led administration, the Ministry has achieved remarkable growth in the aviation roadmap.

“It is no news that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari under which I am privileged to superintend aviation is winding down in a couple of days. It is however pertinent to reiterate that at the onset of the administration, a robust roadmap was developed to chart a new course in the aviation industry and this we have pursued with all vigour to implement.” He said