Gunmen kill trainee Student attached to AE-FUTHA in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have killed a trainee at­tached to the Dental Therapy Department of Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hos­pital, Abakaliki.

The deceased who was identi­fied as Dental Therapist Kelvin Onuchie was shot dead in front of the entrance gate of his resi­dence at Mberi Street, Abakaliki, Wednesday night.

It was gathered that he was outside the gate making calls at about 8 p.m. when gunmen shot at him before fleeing the area.

A source told Vanguard “He came back from mid­week service and was making a call outside his gate at Corpers’ lodge where he stays and was shot by unknown gunmen.”

The gunmen, according to the source, were suspected to have finished their operation/robbery somewhere in the area and were fleeing, only to see Mr. Kelvin Onuchie, making calls outside, which they apparently perceived as a threat, and consequently shot him.

The deceased hailed from Ag­bor in Delta State, according to the source.

The Ebonyi State Police Pub­lic Relations Officer, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, in a chat with Newsmen on Thursday, said she was yet to receive such a report.

She said the police would only know about such an incident if there was an official report in that direction..

“Details can only be got if it were reported to the police. And I do not have such a Report at hand.