Suspected gunmen kill UNIBEN student, injure two others

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

Tragedy struck at the main gate of the University of Benin, as a yet-to-be-identified person suspected to be a university student was shot dead by masked gunmen in his GLK Mercedes Benz while driving out of the main gate of the campus at Ugbowo on Sunday evening.

The vehicle was marked Lagos AAA 601 HT.

Eyewitnesses said the student was shot at close range by masked gunmen who blocked him in another GLK Mercedes-Benz car and later fled the scene, abandoning their vehicle.

The victim had reportedly finished his exams in the Political Science department about an hour earlier before he met his tragic end.

Two other victims in the vehicle with the deceased, who survived the attack, were said to have been rushed to the University of Benin Health Care Centre.

One student said, “They blocked them in their own vehicle and shot at them at close range, and there was no way he could have survived the attack. The gunshots were massive and terrifying. Two others who were in the vehicles were also injured and rushed to the school’s health care centre.”

Operatives from the Ugbowo Divisional Police Headquarters were at the scene evacuating the remains of the victim.

The DPO of the Divisional Police Headquarters SP Emmanuel said it was still too sketchy and they are yet to issue an official statement.

In a separate report, another student was allegedly chased with a machete at the Social Science Lecture Theatre on Saturday but escaped unhurt.