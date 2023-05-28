Funbi’s Bus 5th edition to hold next Sunday 

By Ayo Onikoyi

Talented stand-up comedian and On-Air-Personality, Oluwafunmibi Samuel Olarinde, professionally known as Funbi Funbi is set to hold the fifth annual edition of his yearly show titled ‘Funbi’s Bus Grown Man’.

The show which would hold on the of June 4, 2023 at the Eko Hotel, Victoria Island; promises to give guests an amazing entertainment experience like never before, according to Funbi Funbi.

Popular entertainers such as Sabinus aka Mr Funny, Terry G, Sean Tizzle, Crayon, Majeed, Josh2funny, Remote, Odogwu, and Bowjoint among others will be performing live.

Revealing why this fifth edition stands out from the previous editions, Funbi Funbi said “Over the years, we have changed lives! From people getting married after meeting at the Show to people becoming superstars in the industry and this year we want to bless someone with a plot of land in the new Lagos. So Buy a Gen X VIP ticket and stand a chance to become a Landlord!”.