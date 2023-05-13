Fashion Academy opens in Lagos

The founder and creative director of the popular clothing line, AY Stitches, Olujoye Ayodeji, is set to launch a fashion academy where basics and advanced pattern making in female fashion designs will be taught.

According to Ayodeji, a popular fashion designer has been in the fashion industry for more than two decades with his AY Stitches brand catering to the fashion needs of hundreds of both the upper class and the middle class in society including notable Nollywood stars, the Academy is a subsidiary of Aystitches.

“We aim to produce and deliver an intensive well-rounded curriculum in pattern making and to offer a high standard level of bespoke designs to individual body sizes and shapes because we understand the importance of perfect fittings when it comes to outfits.”

“We want to add value to society, for the fact that we have been in the industry for over two decades, so we are trying to give back to society, you know, to add value to the people and to reduce unemployment in our society, that’s the main part of why we are opening the school.”

“Aystitches Academy will help aspiring fashion designers build basics and advanced level designs /pattern making. So they can be in charge of their designs and be more relevant in the fashion industry and society at large. This is an opportunity for those who are interested in making female outfits and pattern making.”

Explaining further, Ayodeji said that we intend to open the school on the 1st day of June 2023 but there will first be an orientation on the 27th of May 2023. We want young, married and single women to come instead of sitting at home or looking for one man.

“Female fashion/outfit is a very lucrative business. People will benefit more from it because ladies are always going to party. The academy is a standard academy, with modern equipment that will make the learning process enjoyable for everyone who registers. You know how stressful learning fashion designing is but we have put infrastructures in place to make it easy.”

“However, anybody who registers between now and the next two weeks will be given a forty per cent discount, Ayodeji added.