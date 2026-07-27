BBNaija 11: Chimsom becomes first Head of House; Tram, Sheba gets lounge

Chimsom Chuka has emerged as the first Head of House (HoH) of Big Brother Naija Season 11, earning immunity from eviction for the week after winning the opening HoH challenge.

Unlike previous seasons, however, Chimsom will not occupy the exclusive Head of House lounge despite winning the title.

Instead, Big Brother introduced a new twist, requiring the HoH to select a housemate from the Lucky Dip Box to enjoy the HoH lounge for the week.

Following the draw, Tram was selected to stay in the HoH lounge.

As part of the privilege, Tram was also allowed to choose another housemate to share the space with. In a rather interesting twist, he chose Sheba.

With the new format, Chisom’s only reward for winning the Head of House challenge is immunity from eviction, while Tram and Sheba will enjoy the comfort and privacy of the HoH lounge.

Vanguard News