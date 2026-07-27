Trump brushes off concerns of depleted ammunition due to Iran war

US President Donald Trump salutes during a dignified transfer solemn event for US service members killed during operations in the Middle East, at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, on July 22, 2026. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed concerns that US ammunition stockpiles are running low after five months of bombing Iran, telling reporters: “We have a lot.”

Asked aboard Air Force One if he was concerned about munitions being depleted, Trump said: “We have a lot of ammunition. We have a lot of the mid-level stuff too, more than we could ever use no matter what.”

AFP