Customs arraigns two smugglers for attacking operatives with charms

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has arraigned two suspected smugglers, who attacked the anti-smuggling operatives of Ikeja Zone “A” Federal Operations Unit (FOU) with ‘assorted charms’ and horsewhip before Federal High Court II sitting in Oke Mosan area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The suspected smugglers: Felarun Oluwasegun and Fakorede Jelili were arraigned on a three count charge, bothering on assault, illegal importation of 37 bags of foreign parboiled rice, as well as unlawful possession of same contrabands without the payment of the stipulated Customs’ Duties.

Arraigning the accused in suit number: FHC/AB/15C/2023 before the Court, Customs’ prosecutor, an Assistant Legal Adviser, Bar. Vivian Aigbadon told the court that the accused persons committed the offenses on the 21st of February, 2023 at Owoyele axis of Igbogila in the Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, wherein they connived and inflicted physical injuries on Messrs Joseph and Echem while performing their statutory duties as anti-smuggling operatives.

Aigbadon further told the Court presided over by Hon. Justice Adefunmilayo Demi-Ajayi that the offenses contradicted Section 11 (a), Cap “C45” of the Customs and Excise Management Act (C.E.M.A) and as such, punishable under the law of the Federal of Nigeria, 2004.

Moving a motion for their bail applications, the defence counsel, O.O Oyedele prayed the court to grant his clients bail on ground of their health, having sustained lives threatening injuries as results of the gun wound earlier sustained during the fracas with the anti-smuggling operatives.

While ordering that the accused persons be remanded at the Correctional Services Center (CSC) within the court’s jurisdiction, the presiding Judge, Hon. Justice Demi-Ajayi however, adjourned rulling on their bail applications till 30th of May, 2023.

In a similar case, the same court also adjourned ruling on the bail applications of the three other smugglers arraigned last week Tuesday 9th May, 2023 in suits number: FHC/AB/31C/’23 for forging the Customs’ documents, till 24th of May, 2023.

The smugglers: Ismail Shaibu Kolo, Jimoh Yakubu and Abdullahi Muazu, who were said to have “conspired to forge Nigeria Customs Service documents Exit Note declaration form: Ports & Terminal Multi-Services Limited (PTML) Provision Assessment form, knowing the documents to be false and with the intent that may in any way, be used and acted upon as genuine”.

When the matter came up for mentioning on Tuesday at the court, Customs’ prosecutor, Bar. Aigbadon in her counter affidavit, opposed the bail applications of the accused on the ground that they are likely to tamper with the ongoing Customs’ investigations, particularly when other members of the smuggling syndicate are still at large.

Aigbadon argued that the accused may jump bail, stressing that there are also reasonable grounds to believe that the accused will go back to commit another crime related to the one for which he is being prosecuted.

But the presiding judge, Hon. Justice Demi-Ajayi however, adjourned ruling on their bail applications till 24th of May, 2023.