AXA Mansard Health supports Hilda Baci with free health insurance

By Rosemary Iwunze

AXA Mansard Health, Nigeria’s biggest Health Management Organization (HMO) has announced a one-year free gold health insurance for Hilda Baci, the 27-year-old Nigerian chef on her way to breaking the Guinness world record for the longest cooking time.

The company explained that its gesture is to boost the morale of the 27-year-old and give her the confidence to progress to the end, despite the exhaustion that might have come with the long hours of cooking she put in.

In a letter, the company told Baci, ‘‘AXA Mansard Health solidly supports you. We know that when you feel secure, you can progress. So we are supporting you with a one-year Gold Health Insurance. We trust this can strengthen you more in the pursuit of this world record for yourself, the millions of women you inspire every day, and our dear country.

“We hope this support will inspire you and serve as an additional elixir to the millions of supporters you already enjoy worldwide today and always.”