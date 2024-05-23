Why we arrested Abuja-based online publisher – Police

File image.

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Enugu State Police Command has said it is in receipt of several publications alleging the abduction of an Abuja-based online news publisher, one Madu Onuorah.

“The Command wishes to state that contrary to the allegations, he was duly arrested in Abuja with the assistance of police operatives from Ebonyi State Command and the aid of intelligence, after efforts made to formally invite him failed.

“Furthermore, his arrest was following the receipt of a written petition to the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, against him over an alleged defamatory publication he made against a US-based Reverend Sister.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu has ordered the office handling the case to professionally investigate and ensure that justice prevails.

“He calls on the press family, particularly the leadership and members of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), and associates of the suspect, to exercise patience, assuring that the needful will be done in the case.”

A statement to this effect was signed by DSP Daniel Ndukwe, Police Public Relations Officer, Enugu State Command.

