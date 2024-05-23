US singer Cassie breaks silence over Sean Diddy assault video

Cassie Ventura, the former girlfriend of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, has finally responded to a recent video showing the US rapper assaulting her.

The disturbing footage, which surfaced last week, depicts Diddy kicking, hitting, and dragging Cassie in an incident from 2016.

The release of the video has reignited attention on the allegations Cassie made against Diddy last November, where she accused him of sexually assaulting her.

In a now-settled lawsuit, Cassie alleged that over a span of 10 years, she was trafficked, raped, and beaten by Diddy on multiple occasions.

Following the video’s emergence, Diddy admitted to the assault, describing his actions as “inexcusable” and expressing regret.

Despite the settlement of the lawsuit, the video has brought the issue back into the public eye, prompting Cassie to make a statement.

On Thursday, Cassie addressed the situation, emphasising the gravity of domestic violence.

“Domestic violence is the issue,” she stated, revealing how the abuse “broke me down to someone I never thought I’d become.”

She expressed gratitude for the support she has received from her family and the public, noting that the “outpouring of love” has provided her with a sense of safety and peace.

Cassie also took the opportunity to advocate for victims of abuse, urging people to believe those who come forward with their stories.

“Thank you for all of the love and support from my family. friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past,” she wrote.

“Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in.

“I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone.

“This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me.”

Vanguard News