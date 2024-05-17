17 parties to participate in Ondo gov poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says a total of 17 political parties have uploaded their candidates’ nomination forms for the Nov. 16 Ondo State Governorship Election.

The commission said this in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Sam Olumekun on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the personal particulars of the governorship candidates and their running mates would be published by INEC on May 25 in line with section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2022.

He said that INEC would publish the personal particulars by displaying copies of Form EC9 along with all academic credentials and other documents submitted by each candidate.

This according to him would be published at INEC state headquarters in Akure and the 18 Local Government Area offices across the state.

He appealed to Nigerians to scrutinise the documents.

“Any aspirant who participated in his/her party primaries with reasonable grounds to believe that the information provided by a candidate or running mate is false can challenge the nomination in a Federal High Court as provided in Section 29(5) of the Electoral Act 2022,’’ he said.

Vanguard News