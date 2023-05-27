Anoka congratulates new NYLA executive

……..Charges Them On Patriotism, Diligence

……Comr. Ernest Enebeli Emerges New President

The Ndokwa Youth Leaders Assembly NYLA has elected her new executive to pilot the affairs of the association.

In a peaceful but competitive election held in Kwale, Delta State on Saturday, the group elected a new leadership for the organisation following the expiration of the tenure of the Comr. Chidi Trevor Ilide led national exco.

The election which commenced around 10:00 am was conducted by an electoral committee chaired by Comr Adibeli Friday Okpi.

The election saw the emergence of Comr. Ernest Brown Enebeli, pulled a total of 33 votes to defeat his closest rival who garnered 10 votes.

Others who emerged include; Vice President, Hon Oji Chidi, Secretary General, Hon. Enueme Paul, Financial Secretary, Osakwe Emeke, Treasurer, Hon. Comrade Akinima Kisito, Publicity Secretary, Comr. Christian Onwugbulu, Assistant Publicity Secretary, Comr. Otutu Chuks Otutu, PRO, Engr. Olisaeloka Alumona, National Director of Mobilization, Director of Mobilization, Comr. Ugo Anene, National woman leader, Comr. Eriye Sandra Ego, Legal Adviser, Barrister Julius Ezimadu, Coordinator Ukwuani, Daphey Chijoke, Coordinator Ndokwa West Hon. Frank Okus Ikogwe, Coordinator Ndokwa East, Comrade Oveh Blessing, Coordinator Woman leader Ndokwa West Faith Ossai, Coordinator Ukwuani-

Oyibo Anwulika Joy.

Meanwhile, reacting to the outcome of the election, the BOT Chairman of the group, Engr. Michael Anoka extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected executive.

While congratulating the new excos of the association, the BOT chairman urged the elected persons to be good ambassadors of Ndokwa Nation as they embark on their new responsibilities.

In his words; “As you embark on your new responsibilities, I wish to assure you all of my continued support and solidarity in the interest of our youths and Ndokwa Nation at large.”

The BOT chairman urged them to allow the constitution of the association to guide their activities and carry all members along.

Anoka stressed that as leaders of NYLA, they must endeavour to be diligent and show a sense of patriotism while piloting the affairs of the association in the interest of Ndokwa Youths and Ndokwa Nation at large.