Adeleke sacks Uniosun governing council

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has dissolved the Governing Council of the State University, led by Mallam Yusuf Alli, SAN.

The approval for the dissolution was contained in a letter issued by the State’s Head of Service, Leye Aina on Friday and obtained by Vanguard.

It reads; “The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, has approved the dissolution of the Governing Council of Osun State University with immediate effect.

“While thanking the Council members for their selfless service and commitment to the University, the Governor equally appreciates them immensely for their contributions to the development of the University in particular and the State at large and wishes them the best in their future endeavours.”

The Yusuf Alli, SAN, led council was first appointed by Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, re-appointed by his successor, Adegboyega Oyetola and was first retained by the present administration at inception before the decision to axe it.