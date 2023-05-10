10th NASS: Reverse your zoning proposal, group tells APC

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

A group, the Oduwa Frontiers, has called on the All Progressives Congress National Working Committee to rescind its zoning proposal.

National President of the group, Kolawale Adediji Kazeem, made the call in a statement obtained by Vanguard on Saturday, where they joined the Southern Governors Forum and other concerned Nigerians in calling on the APC-NWC to follow the path of honour and justice by reversing the unsolicited, unpopular zoning proposal and allow democracy and its tenets to thrive.

The group further called on the President-elect, Bola Tinubu to interrogate the skewed arrangement and give direction that reflects a collective commitment to equality, fairness, and inclusivity.

The statement read: “As stakeholders in the affairs of the Southwest and Nigeria generally, we hereby corroborate the Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum’s views and adopt all the issues raised which are very sensitive, not only to the president APC, but also to the corporate existence of the country.

“We warn the President-elect not to wave aside the views of the Southern Governors Forum and the majority of his genuine lovers in other regions, in order to avoid falling into the traps laid to set him up against other sections of the country and damage the image of his administration even before it takes off.

“We hereby state our strong position that the manner in which the party directly meddled in the affairs of the legislative arm of government, which is an independent body, amounts to an infringement on the constitutionally guaranteed legislative independence and autonomy.

“On a final note, we call on the APC to replay its exemplary leadership of allowing open contest and level ground for the party primaries that paved way for the emergence of the Asiwaju as its Presidential Candidate.

“It is therefore expedient for the APC to allow open contest for all interested candidates irrespective of region or geopolitical zone and allow members of the National Assembly to vote for their leaders.”