Varsity introduces intelligence assessment, plagiarism tests for final year students

File image for illustration.

The Godfrey Okoye University, GOUNI, Enugu, has introduced Intelligence Assessment Examinations for final year students of the institution.

The Vice Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Christian Anieke, made this known on Friday in a statement by the University’s Acting Public Relations Officer, Mr Godwin Umeh, in Enugu.

According to Umeh, Anieke made the announcement while addressing students and staff of the university and its group of institutions.

Anieke said the intelligence assessment tests for the final year students of the university would commence by May with the law students.

He said the examination would be based on quantitative, qualitative and simple logic.

The Vice Chancellor explained that the aim of the policy was to prepare the students for jobs, scholarships and other competitive interviews.

He added that the intelligence assessment examination would be computer based, adding that there would be no room for malpractices as the examinations would be closely monitored.

Anieke advised students aspiring for first class, Best All Round Students and ‘Vice Chancellor for One Day’ as well as those expecting foreign scholarships to study hard.

He stressed that failure in the intelligence examinations would lead to the reduction of the student’s Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA).

“Plagiarism tests have also been introduced by the university. From this year, all final-year projects of the students, including postgraduate students, would be subjected to plagiarism test.

“Project found to have more than 25 per cent of copying from other works will be cancelled and the student made to repeat the work, and pay another school fees.

“No final year student will defend his or her project without clearance from the University Librarian,” the VC warned.

Anieke noted the improvement in dressing by the students of the university but warned that after the Easter celebrations, any student found to be improperly dressed would be disciplined.

He charged students of other faculties to emulate those in the faculties of Law and College of Medicine.

He said there should be no segregation in dressing by students and staff of faculties in the group of institutions, adding that every student must be proud of the course he or she is studying.

Anieke also announced that faculties would henceforth be ranked according to their compliance with the university and its group of institutions code of dressing.

The VC added that any faculty that came first in the ranking would receive N100,000 while the worst faculty would pay the N100,000.

He said there would be no holidays during the Easter celebrations but granted breaks for members of staff and students resident in Enugu, stressing that students must get approval before leaving the campus.

Anieke announced that a 400-Level Student of English and Literary Studies, Vitalis Iloanusi, won a brand new car for emerging the Best Student and ‘Vice Chancellor for One Day’ of the university this year.

“The car will be presented to the lucky student from the Faculty of Education of the institution on May 5,” Anieke said.

Anieke commended the winner of the car for excelling in his academic programmes and expressed gratitude to the donor for living up to his promise. (NAN)