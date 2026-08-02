Our leaders act like destructive ‘termite kings’ — Bakare

Pastor Tunde Bakare

By Henry Obetta

LAGOS — Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has described many Nigerian leaders and politicians as “termite kings looking for what to consume” rather than working to build a better nation for future generations.

Bakare spoke on Sunday at the presentation of his book, Strategic Intervention in Governance, Volumes 1, 2 and 3.

The three volumes compile 104 of his speeches delivered between 2008 and 2025. Volume 1 covers 2008 to 2015, Volume 2 spans 2015 to 2018, while Volume 3 contains speeches from 2019 to 2025.

Reading excerpts from the books, Bakare urged leaders to adopt what he described as the “ant mentality” by working together to build communities, share resources and make sacrifices today for the benefit of future generations.

He said nation-building requires sustained unity of purpose, adding that Nigeria’s current democratic structure has yet to achieve that objective.

“Nation-building requires unity of purpose over a sustained period of time. Is our democracy, as presently constituted, capable of delivering this unity of purpose over a sustained period? I think not.

“Instead of plucking the low-hanging fruit of secession, this is the time for our leaders and thinkers to answer a fundamental question: Will a constitutional foundation underpin a leadership structure capable of delivering unity of purpose over a sustained period?”

Bakare also stressed the importance of education to national development, lamenting the decline of Nigeria’s public education system, which he attributed partly to the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) and years of inadequate investment.

“I received all my education — primary, secondary, university and law school — in Nigeria, and it is that education that has taken me around the world to lecture in universities abroad.

“But I had to educate my children overseas and pay heavily because education declined due to the lack of investment by successive governments. The collapse of education is the collapse of a nation.”

He said criticism of government should be accompanied by practical solutions, noting that Nigeria’s challenges require a new value system and leadership approach.

According to him, the country needs new competencies, skills and attributes to address the demands of nation-building in the 21st century.

Bakare urged greater investment in youth development, vocational education, enterprise, innovation and technology to unlock the country’s human capital potential.

He also called on young Nigerians to take ownership of the country’s future, saying the nation stands “at the intersection of the past and the possible future.”

Expressing optimism about Nigeria’s future, Bakare said the current generation has the capacity to restore the Nigerian dream, strengthen national unity and provide the leadership needed to revive the country’s fortunes.

Reviewing the books, Mr. Olabode Adekanye said they examine the recurring question of whether Nigeria can still be reclaimed, noting that Bakare has consistently addressed the issue in his public interventions without losing faith in the country’s potential.

He said the books go beyond identifying Nigeria’s challenges by encouraging readers to become part of the solution.

According to him, Strategic Intervention in Governance is relevant to policymakers, students and young Nigerians, while also serving as a historical record of advocacy for good governance.

Chairman of the occasion and former Ogun State Governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, described Bakare as resilient and courageous, saying the publication would serve as an important reference on governance.

“Like Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Bakare offers solutions. The book is strategic, analytical and forward-looking,” Osoba said.

Among dignitaries at the event were the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola; human rights activist, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin; Senator Solomon Adeola; and the First Lady of Abia State, Mrs. Priscilla Orji, among others.