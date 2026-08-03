How to apply: Chevening opens application for funded UK masters scholarships

By Favour Ulebor

The United Kingdom Government has opened applications for the 2026 Chevening Scholarships, offering fully funded master’s degree opportunities at universities across the UK for emerging leaders and professionals from around the world.

In a statement on Monday, the UK Government said applications for the prestigious scholarship programme would run from August 4 to October 6, 2026, adding that the initiative is aimed at individuals with strong leadership potential, influence and networking skills who are committed to driving sustainable development and addressing global challenges.

The programme, funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations, provides successful applicants with access to world-class education, professional networks and lifelong connections through the global Chevening community.

Emma Hennessey, Head of The Scholarships Unit at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), said:

“Chevening is looking for exceptional individuals who are ready to collaborate with the UK to help build a more resilient, prosperous, and sustainable future. We are committed to building a diverse and inclusive cohort of global future leaders, so we are particularly interested in receiving applications from under-represented groups.

“Our scholars and fellows are chosen not only for their achievements, but for their leadership potential, their ability to build meaningful connections, and their commitment to creating lasting impact in their communities and globally.

“Through access to UK education, networks, and experiences, Chevening equips future leaders with the tools and connections needed to address shared international challenges together.

“I encourage anyone considering applying to reflect carefully on Chevening’s vision and purpose, and on how their own experiences and ambitions align with the impact our global community is working to achieve.”

Also speaking, British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Jonny Baxter, described Chevening as more than a scholarship programme, noting that it offers scholars an opportunity to become part of a global network of leaders committed to positive change.

“Chevening is far more than a scholarship to study in the UK. It is an opportunity to join a global network of exceptional leaders committed to creating positive change in their communities and beyond.

“Through a world-class education, exposure to UK values and culture, and lifelong connections with the UK and Chevening alumni, scholars gain the knowledge, skills, and networks needed to address today’s most pressing challenges and advance sustainable development.

“If you have a clear vision for making a meaningful impact in areas of shared priority between Nigeria and the UK, I encourage you to apply and take the next step in your leadership journey.”

According to the statement, prospective applicants are encouraged to review the programme’s vision and eligibility requirements before applying through the Chevening portal.

Since its establishment in 1983, Chevening has supported more than 60,000 professionals from over 140 countries and territories, creating a global network of alumni occupying leadership positions across government, business, academia and civil society.