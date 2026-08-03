NiDCOM confirms release of Nigerian girls detained in Mauritius

Abike Dabiri-Erewa

By Folarin Kehinde

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has confirmed the release of the Nigerian girls detained by immigration authorities in Mauritius, saying they are on their way back to Nairobi.

The commission disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday by its Digital Media Unit.

It said the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, is engaging the Nigerian Embassy, which has formally taken up the matter with the authorities in Mauritius to ensure accountability and prevent recurrence.

“The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission wishes to inform the public that the Nigerian girls who were previously detained have been released.

“They are currently on their way back to Nairobi.

“The Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, is actively engaging the relevant Nigerian Embassy, who have formally taken up this matter with the authorities of the country concerned, to ensure full accountability and prevent any recurrence,” the statement read.

The commission added that it remained committed to the welfare and protection of Nigerians at home and abroad in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The development followed public outrage after an X user alleged that the girls had been detained at a Mauritian airport since July 31 without being informed of the reason for their detention.

According to the social media user, the travellers were asked to sign an undisclosed document but requested an explanation before signing.

“They didn’t know what it was and they politely asked if they could explain what the document was about so they know what they are signing to. And all the immigration could tell them was they are not here to explain anything to them,” the user alleged.

The X user, who claimed to have had a similar experience in Mauritius, further alleged that one of the detained women fell ill while in custody after being subjected to prolonged stress.

The post also claimed that one of the women had travelled to Mauritius to celebrate her birthday with friends before they were detained.

The allegations sparked calls on social media for Nigerian authorities to intervene, with users urging relevant agencies to engage Mauritian authorities over the incident.

Neither NiDCOM nor the Nigerian Embassy disclosed the circumstances surrounding the detention, while Mauritian authorities had yet to comment on the allegations as of the time of filing this report.