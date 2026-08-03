Osun poll litmus test for 2027, Accord tells INEC

By Luminous Jannamike

The Accord Party has told the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, that the August 15 governorship election in Osun State will be a crucial test of its readiness for the 2027 general election, urging the electoral umpire to deliver a transparent, credible and glitch-free poll.

With the country already looking ahead to the next general election, the party said Nigerians would judge INEC’s preparedness by how it handles the Osun contest, insisting there should be no excuse for operational failures or allegations of bias.

The position was contained in a statement by Accord National Chairman, Maxwell Mgbudem, who also urged security agencies to remain neutral and called on voters to reject vote buying.

“To INEC as the electoral umpire, the Osun governorship poll is a litmus test of its readiness for the 2027 general election. There should be no excuse for poor performance including any form of glitches.

“The commission should put its act together, adequately test-run its electoral materials to ensure they are in good condition bearing in mind that all eyes are on the commission to conduct a free, fair, credible, transparent and inclusive election,” Mgbudem said.

“The integrity of INEC is at stake. It has another opportunity to redeem its image and justify the confidence Nigerians reposed in it.”

Accord also backed Adeleke’s re-election, saying his administration had recorded notable achievements in infrastructure, education, healthcare, security, workers’ welfare and the provision of social amenities.

“Governor Adeleke is a man of the people; his compassionate and inclusive governance has improved the well-being of residents who yearn, desire and deserve good governance and democratic dividends,” Mgbudem said.

The party argued that the governor sustained development despite attempts by ‘anti-democratic forces frustrate his administration through the withholding of local government allocations.

“It is remarkable that Governor Adeleke achieved this feat in spite of activities of anti-democratic forces to frustrate his government by withholding billions of naira local government federal allocations which paralyzed this critical third arm of government,” it stated.

Accord urged INEC and security agencies to remain impartial throughout the election, stressing that public confidence in the democratic process rests on the credibility of the ballot.

“The sanctity of the ballot box is what gives credibility to an election and bolsters public confidence in the democratic process. Stakeholders must protect and safeguard it in national interest,” Mgbudem said.

Accord also cautioned voters against selling their votes.

“The party further urges citizens not to mortgage their future for a mess of electoral porridge in whatever form of vote buying or inducements. No serious political party or candidate will indulge in the reprehensible vote trading,” the party said.

It expressed hope that the Osun governorship election would strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.