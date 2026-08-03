Kogi varsity withdraws 27 students over academic performance, others

By Boluwaji Obahopo

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‎The Senate of Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU), Anyigba, has approved the withdrawal of 27 students from the institution for poor academic performance and failure to register for two consecutive semesters, in accordance with the University’s Academic Regulations.

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‎The decision was reached during the Senate’s 166th Regular Meeting held on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, following the presentation and consideration of a report by the Results Verification Committee. The committee reviewed the academic status of students across various faculties and departments.

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‎According to the report, 11 students were withdrawn for failing to meet the University’s minimum academic requirements, while 16 others lost their studentship for failing to register for two consecutive semesters, a violation that automatically forfeits their studentship under the institution’s regulations.

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‎The affected students are from the Faculties of Arts and Humanities, Education, Management Sciences, Social Sciences, and Medicine and Surgery.

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‎Speaking at the meeting, the Vice- Chancellor and Chairman of Senate, Prof. Salisu Ogbo Usman, commended members of the Results Verification Committee for their diligence, objectivity and commitment to maintaining the University’s academic standards.

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‎He reaffirmed the Senate’s commitment to sustaining academic excellence, discipline and quality assurance, stressing that while the University remains committed to providing a conducive environment for learning, students must also uphold their academic responsibilities and comply with institutional regulations.

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‎The Vice-Chancellor urged continuing students to remain focused on their studies, make effective use of the University’s academic resources and strive for excellence in both learning and character.

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‎Meanwhile, the University directed the affected students to return all University property in their possession, including identity cards and other official items, to the Security Unit before completing their exit from the institution.

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‎The announcement was signed by the University’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs Uredo Omale.