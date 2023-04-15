Thugs allegedly aided by security operatives invade Imo PDP candidate house

PDP and its colour flags

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Thugs on Saturday invaded the house of the state Assembly candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the Isu state constituency, Modestus Osakwe.

The state Publicity Secretary, of the PDP, Collins Opuozor, made this known to newsmen in Owerri.

This came after the ballot box for the election was disrupted and snatched at Umuarusi Amandugba hall in the Isu local government area of Imo state. There were lamentations about the use of armoured vehicles and security personnel to intimidate the opposition. The thugs were said to have been backed by suspected security officers.

But according to PDP, “The residence of our candidate for Isu State Constituency, Hon. Modestus Osakwe, has been surrounded and attacked by armed thugs aided by security operatives. The whereabouts of our candidate cannot be established.

“APC agents have larmoredred personnel carriers to cart away electoral materials and abduct INEC officials to cause mayhem against the people of Isu LGA. That is the level of barbarity going on as I speak to you.”