Peter Obi sad over Benue killings, abductions in Zamfara

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi, on Sunday said he was saddened by reports of the gruesome killing of the internally displaced people (IDPs) in Benue state and other parts of Benue, and the kidnapping of dozens of people in Wanzamai village in Zamfara.

Obi who condemned the aforesaid ugly incidents in Benue and Zamfara urged the government and other stakeholder public to take extraordinary measures to address this menace that is impacting negatively on our existence as a nation.

The former Anambra governor made the remarks on his Twitter page.

His words: “I am deeply saddened by reports of the visceral violence and gruesome killing of the internally displaced people (IDPs) in Benue state and other parts of Benue, and the kidnapping of dozens of people in Wanzamai village in Zamfara.

“On the occasion of Easter, the celebration of the risen Christ, l wish all Christians a happy celebration and pray that the message and blessings of the resurrection will remain with us.

“Such bloodletting is unconscionable, and stands condemned. Government and all stakeholders must take extraordinary measures to address this menace that is impacting negatively on our existence as a nation.”