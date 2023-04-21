Meet public figures that retained Twitter verification blue tick

Thousands of public figures on Thursday lost their blue tick in what was a sweeping cleansing of the free verification badge.
Recall Elon Musk had followed through on his final date that is 4/20 for the removal of the free Blue badge.
However, some public figures are still with the badges purportedly for subscribing to the new paid blue tick.
In Nigeria, artists like Korede Bello, DJ Cuppy and Don Jazzy retained theirs with Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu also among the public figures who still have the blue tick.
Others include:
Cardi B – Rapper
Fabrizio Romano – Football Journalist
Mr Beast – YouTuber
Andrew Tate – Kickboxer
Rihanna – Singer
Vinicius – Footballer
Khloe Kardashian – Social Media Influencer
