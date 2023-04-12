Birthday: Otuaro lauds Tompolo’s selflessness

The Deputy Governor of Delta State, H. E. Dcn. Barr. Kingsley B. Otuaro, has sent a heartfelt message to High Chief Government Ekpomupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, on the occasion of his birthday.

In the message, the deputy governor eulogized Tompolo’s leadership qualities and the impact he has had on the lives of the people in the Ijaw nation.

The message read, “As you celebrate your birthday, I can’t help but think of how much you have impacted and touched the lives of those around you. Your leadership and dedication has been an inspiration to many, and your strength and courage have been a source of comfort to those who look up to you.”

H. E. Dcn. Barr. Kingsley B. Otuaro highlighted Tompolo’s selflessness in his efforts to bring development, progress and growth to the Ijaw nation. The deputy governor also commended Tompolo for being a beacon of hope for those who feel lost and for his unwavering dedication to his people.

“On your special day, I want to wish you a very happy birthday filled with love, joy, and blessings. May God continue to guide and protect you, and may He grant you long life, good health, and prosperity. May you continue to inspire and impact the lives of those around you, and may your legacy live on forever!” the message concluded.

High Chief Government Ekpomupolo has been a major figure in the Niger Delta region, particularly as it concerns issues of resource control and development. His influence extends beyond his immediate community, and his leadership has been recognized and appreciated by many in and outside of the region.

The message from the deputy governor is a testament to the impact Tompolo has had on society, and it underscores the need for more selfless leaders who are committed to uplifting their communities.