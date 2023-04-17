Again, Soyinka debunks comments on 2023 elections as fake

Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka on Sunday debunked a viral post attributed to him making comments on certain aspects of the just concluded 2023 general elections.

The post which is being circulated on WhatsApp claimed Soyinka acknowledged to be a fan of the three presidential candidates namely, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



Soyinka described such fake viral posts as a product of twisted minds seeking relevance for their cowardice.



According to him, people should be bold enough to put the stamp of originality with their names on comments they make instead of stealing their identity to confer authenticity to figments of their unscrupulous minds.



“Again let it be known to one and all that I did not authorise the viral post being circulated on social media. Nigerians should please disregard the post attributed to me as I never made such comments.”