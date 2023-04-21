2023 Census: Monarch calls for citizens’ participation in exercise

By David Odama

A first-class traditional ruler in Nasarawa State, the Ohimege of Opanda Kingdom, Umaisha, HRH Alhaji Usman Abdullahi has called on Nigerians, in particular the citizens of Nasarawa State, to massively participate in the forthcoming National Population and Housing Census in the State and throughout the country.

The monarch made the call while speaking after the Eid prayer to mark the end of 2023 Ramadan fast and the celebration of Eid’el Fitr in Umaisha, Friday, April 21.

He also called on citizens to co-operate and support the staff to carry out the census exercise and ensure that others are enlightened and mobilized for the exercise.

The royal father while addressing his subjects at his Palace in Umaisha shortly after the eid – el – Fitr prayers in Umaisha, Friday, commended Governor Abdullahi Sule over his developmental strides and security efforts in the area and appealed for the completion of Umaisha /Toto road and rural electrification project in the area.

“We are going into a new political dispensation as new leaders are coming on board, it is on this note that I want to advice the politicians to ensure that they fulfill their campaign promises to the people”, he said.

He added that now that the elections are over there is the need for politicians especially those who contested and their supporters to forget the past, embrace each other and work for peace and progress of the area, the State and the country at large; as according to him, tomorrow still has better chance for them politically.