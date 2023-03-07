You’re a partner in development — Adeleke to Ooni

.

Commissions shopping complex

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has described the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi as a partner in development following the inauguration of Ojaja More mall in Abere.

This is as Ooni stressed the need for peaceful co-existence among the various community in the state to fast-track development of the state.

Governor Adeleke, who spoke while inaugurating the mall, said the event coincides with his 100 days in office is a major boost for his development agenda for the entire state.

“I am ensuring our royal father that this beautiful gesture will birth more developmental projects across the state. You are our partner in development. Our desire is to create jobs for the youths and you are leading by example”, he said.

Earlier in his address, Oba Adeyeye said the mall is in continuation of his drive to further create employment opportunities for the youth, adding that the mall is the first indigenous brand in Africa.

“This is to further advance our desire to create employment opportunities for the teeming youth population across the country. The mall here is the second after the one in Ile-Ile. Soon the one in Akure will be inaugurated before we move to Ekiti and other states of the federation.

“I am hereby called on leaders of different communities in the state to stop inter boundary clashes in the interest of development. It is only in a peaceful atmosphere that we witness development and ensures job opportunity for the youths” he said.