Why I was denied PDP guber ticket — Greg Ibe

By Steve Oko

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in Abia State, Professor Greg Ibe, has revealed that the real reason he quit the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state was that he refused to share the state resources with few stakeholders as a condition to get the party’s governorship ticket.

He alleged that some powerful persons in PDP denied him the governorship ticket to the party for his refusal to share the state’s resources with a few individuals.

Professor Ibe made the revelation Saturday when he met with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Umuahia.

He said he had a divine mandate to liberate the state from the shackles of political bondage and not to further impoverish it, hence his decision to dump the ruling party instead of entering into another yoke.

He assured that his emergence as Governor, would end the misery of Abia workers and pensioners who had suffered untold hardship following backlog of salary and pension arrears owed them by the state Government.

Professor Ibe decried the plight of Abia workers and pensioners due to what he called ” Government insensitivity”.

The APGA governorship candidate dismissed the rumour of his alleged incapacitation and amputation as sponsored propaganda by the enemies of the state who were scared by his entrance into the governorship race.

He, again, restated that he was medically fit to govern the state, urging his supporters and Abians to discountenance any rumour of his purported ill health.

He explained that contrary to the wishes of his detractors, he had been going round the political wards across the state, canvassing support.

Professor Ibe, however, acknowledged, that he had been under attack by some diabolic forces immediately after he declared interest in the governorship race.

According to him, anti-democratic forces opposed to his rescue mission in the state have been fighting but in vain to discourage him.

He thanked God for divine intervention and security around his life, declaring that by God’s power, his ambition of evolving a new Abia will be accomplished.

” There is nothing they have not done to stop this mission of liberating and developing our State. In a desperate bid to stop me, they began spreading false rumours about me.

“They attacked my health with Juju and began to circulate evil reports that I have been amputated . They enlisted the partnership of some aggrieved politicians who went as far as falsifying someone’s WAEC certificate and alleged it was mine.”

The APGA governorship candidate further denied being a stooge of former Governor Theodore Orji, saying that associating him with the former Governor was part of the campaign to stop his governorship ambition.

” In order to make people hate me, they lied that I am being sponsored by former Governor T. A. Orji. They even went as far as deploying money that would have been used in bettering the lives of our people in funding some collaborators to go to several Courts against me. But no matter what they did, God of Ndi Abia said No!”

Professor Ibe also said that if given the opportunity, he would invest heavily in education in furtherance of what he had already started doing in his private capacity.

He noted that he had awarded scholarships to over 500 indigent students to study courses of their choice at his university, promising to do more as Governor.

Ibe, who also explained his free medical scheme in 17 LGAs of the State, said the free health program was used to save the lives of Abians, especially during the period of multiple industrial actions by different government-owned medical facilities.

Professor Ibe further decried the condition of health facilities in the state, promising to review them if voted into power

“Our State is decayed. Hospitals are not functioning. Civil servants and pensioners are being owed in our State. I offered free medical service to Abians in the 17 LGAs which the Abia State government could not give to Abians.”

Prof Ibe also alleged that Abia State Government tried to eject him from his campaign office in Umuahia in a bid to frustrate his ambition.

In their responses during the interactive meeting, the Abia priests promised to work with Prof Ibe in the liberation of the State, if he wins the Abia guber.

Responding, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Abia, Apostle Emmanuel Agomo warned that Christians would not allow the rigging of Abia State guber polls and urged the Abia electorate to elect only the best candidate.

The CAN leader informed Prof Ibe that CAN under his leadership had earlier organized libration prayers against evil alters in the State.

Agomo commended Prof Ibe for his determination to liberate Abia State but reminded him that “it is in the hands of Abians to chose their leaders.”

The Christian leaders prayed for God’s protection upon Prof Ibe, and promised to work with him to liberate the state if he emerged victorious at the forthcoming governorship poll.