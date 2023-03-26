Tinubu, FEC mourn Diya

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Executive Council FEC have sent messages of condolence to the family of former Chief of General Staff, Lt. General Oladipo Diya, who died on Sunday morning.

General Diya, according to his son, Sinmi, passed on early on Sunday, age 79.

The former Nigeria’s number citizen served as military governor of Ogun State where he hailed from and held several military positions before he became Chief of General Staff in 1993 as second in command to late Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

While expressing his sadness over the passing of the retired General, Tinubu in a statement by Tunde Rahman also praised his contributions to national development and the military institution.

“The news of the death of General Oladipo Diya early this morning came to me as a shock. I send my heartfelt condolences and sympathy to his immediate family especially his wives and children.

“General Diya lived a remarkable life of a soldier and he made his mark in the military where he served our country diligently. As Military Governor of Ogun State, in the various military positions he held till he rose to the enviable position of Chief of General Staff and second in command to the Head of State, he served meritoriously.

“As much as he could, he played a stabilising role during one of the most turbulent periods in our nation’s life in the aftermath of June 12, 1993 presidential election. He will be remembered for his patriotism and service to the nation.

“My condolences to Governor Dapo Abiodun and the people of Ogun State.

I pray that Almighty Allah comfort his family and all those he left behind. May God Almighty grant his soul eternal rest”, he stated.

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Boss Mustapha, on behalf of the Federal Executive Council FEC said he recieved with shock the death of Gen. Diya.

Director Information in the Office of the SGF, Willie Bassey in a statement said Mustapha described General Diya as a seasoned military officer with admirable administrative capabilities in his various functions as the Military Governor, Chief of Defence Staff and later, Chief of General Staff.

He said Diya was a notable statesman who made invaluable contributions to nation-building.

“FEC condoles with the government and people of Ogun State, his family and friends, and prays to God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest”, he stated.