Sultan mourns Emir of Gumel, hails 46-year reign

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has mourned the death of the Emir of Gumel in Jigawa State, Alhaji (Dr.) Ahmed Muhammad Sani II, CON.

The Emir died on Thursday, September 3, 2026, in Cairo, Egypt, after 46 years on the throne.

The Sultan, in a condolence message signed by Prince Bashir Adefaka on behalf of his media team and made available yesterday, described the late Emir as a distinguished scholar, repository of wisdom and father figure whose death was a major loss to the Gumel Emirate, Jigawa State, the traditional institution and the Muslim Ummah.

The late Emir ascended the throne of Gumel on December 16, 1980, and spent nearly five decades serving his people and promoting the heritage of the emirate.

The Sultan extended his condolences to the deceased’s immediate family, the Gumel Emirate Council, the Jigawa State Government and people, the Northern Traditional Rulers Council and the wider Muslim community.

He said the late monarch carried the responsibilities of the Gumel throne with “dignity, humility and unwavering commitment”, adding that his 46-year reign represented a remarkable chapter in the history of the emirate.

“The late Emir was a distinguished scholar, a man of wisdom and a father to all. He devoted his life to the service of his people and to the promotion of peace, education and the preservation of our cherished cultural and traditional values,” the Sultan said.

He added that the traditional institution would miss the late Emir’s wisdom, counsel and fatherly disposition, as well as his contributions to peace, unity and community development.

The Sultan urged the people of Gumel Emirate and Jigawa State to remain steadfast in faith and prayer while upholding the values of peace, unity, dignity and service to humanity for which the late monarch was respected.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, accept his good deeds, reward his years of service and grant him Al-Jannatul Firdaus.

He also prayed for strength and fortitude for the late Emir’s family, the Gumel Emirate Council and the people of Jigawa State to bear the loss.