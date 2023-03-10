Police redeploy Gov Adeleke’s CSO

.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Nigeria Police Force has reportedly redeployed the Chief Security Officer, CSO, to Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, Mr Adekunle Omoyele to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Although the reasons for his redeployment is still sketchy as at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that it was connected to the protest against his appointment by civil society organisations over his involvement in the killing of some Ede resident after the July 16, 2022 governorship election on the state.

Omoyele according to a source inside the government had been having issues with other security agencies in the convoy of the governor, which was said to be irreconcilable and the agencies have written damning reports against him.

Besides, civil society organisations, especially, Osun Police Watch, headed by Ayo Ologun have severally called for the redeployment of the CSO on the ground that he lacks the moral right to hold such a sensitive post owing to his extra-judicial actions.

It was gathered that his redeployment took effect on Monday but he tried to resist the instruction, as he was said to have made several attempts to block it.

When contacted the spokesperson to the Governor, Olawale Rasheed denied any knowledge of the redeployment, saying he has been around the Governor during the week.

However, the Osun Police command spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola said CSP Omoyele was just deployed for a special duty at the FCT.

“He was not the only one involved. This four other personnel were affected by the deployment. But I am not aware he has been redeployed”, she said