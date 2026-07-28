Vehicle movement halted as Delta road collapses

By Egufe Yafugborhi

ASABA — Vehicle movement to and from Illah in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State has been disrupted following the collapse of the Illah-Ugbolu Road.

Several vehicles, including cement-laden Dangote trucks, were stranded on the road on Tuesday, with some reportedly stuck while attempting to navigate the failed portions, causing a major blockage that left commuters stranded.

A resident, Molokwu Azuka, who drew the attention of the Delta State Government to the situation, said the road had deteriorated beyond ordinary repairs.

“Illah-Ugbolu Road is no longer just in a bad condition. It has completely failed.

“As of today, the road has been cut off, leaving commuters stranded and making it practically impossible to travel in or out of Illah through the Ugbolu axis,” he said.

Azuka described the situation as more than an infrastructure challenge, saying it had become a humanitarian and economic concern for residents of the area.

“This is more than a road problem. It is a humanitarian and economic crisis. Our farmers cannot move their produce. Traders are counting losses.

“Students, civil servants, patients and emergency responders are all affected. Every passing day deepens the hardship faced by the people of Illah and neighbouring communities,” he added.

He appealed to the state government and relevant authorities to declare the road an emergency project and urgently commence rehabilitation work.

“How long must our people continue to suffer before this road receives the urgent attention it deserves?

“This is a passionate appeal to the Delta State Government and all relevant authorities: declare the Illah-Ugbolu Road an emergency project. The people have waited long enough,” he said.

Azuka, a public affairs commentator, added that communities should not be cut off due to failed infrastructure.

“A community should never be isolated because of a failed road. Illah is not asking for luxury; we are asking for access, safety and the basic infrastructure every community deserves,” he said.