Oyebanji names government buildings after Fayose, Fayemi, Oni

Ayodele Fayose

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti — Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has approved the naming of newly completed government buildings after three former governors of the state in recognition of their contributions to its development.

The former governors are Chief Ayodele Fayose, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Engr. Segun Oni. They are also expected to commission the facilities named in their honour.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode.

According to the statement, two of the buildings, named after Fayemi and Fayose, will be commissioned on July 31 and August 3, 2026, respectively.

It added that another building named after Segun Oni is at an advanced stage of completion and is scheduled for commissioning in October.

The statement recalled that in October 2024, Governor Oyebanji named the remodelled Presidential Lodge after the state’s first civilian governor, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, who later commissioned the facility during activities marking the administration’s second anniversary.

It further stated that Fayemi, Fayose and Oni will attend the commissioning ceremonies as special guests of honour and officially inaugurate the buildings named after them.

According to the statement, the commissioning of the projects marks the beginning of another phase of project inaugurations by the Oyebanji administration as it concludes its first term.

The government said the initiative reflects the administration’s commitment to completing ongoing projects and making them available for public use in line with its Shared Prosperity Agenda.