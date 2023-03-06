Oyo guber: Tinubu support groups, Labour Party to back Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde

By Adeola Badru

Ahead of the March 11 governorship election in Oyo State, the camp of the All Progressives Congress, APC governorship candidate in the state, Teslim Folarin, has begun to crumble, as some support groups of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect of the party, have thrown their weight behind the re-election bid of Governor Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state.

The groups are the Southern for Tinubu BAT Democracy; Yoruba Campaign for BAT and Tinubu Campaign Movement.

The groups, during their visit to the state’s deputy governor, Adebayo Lawal in his residence yesterday, noted that their declaration of support for Makinde and his deputy was a result of their outstanding performances.

The National Coordinator of the groups, Mr Adebayo Moronsole and the Public Relations Officer/Director of Strategy, Mr Emmanuel Adesanya in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday said: “Seyi Makinde should continue in office for the improved life of the people of Oyo State; therefore, the Southwest for Bola Ahmed Tinubu coalition groups are pledging our support for him and his deputy.”

“The group has no fewer than 372,000 members who have their Permanent Voter Cards.”

“Our grassroots immobilizers are now on house-to-house campaign for the re-election of the governor.”

“We have enjoyed many good works by Makinde’s administration, including peace and security in the state.”

“We urge Oyo State citizens to support this administration’s re-election for the continuation of the good works,” the statement read.

Responding, the deputy governor, Adebayo Lawal, expressed appreciation to the the groups for their thoughtfulness and their readiness to work for the continuity of good works in the state.

He stressed that Governor Seyi Makinde will remain one of the best governors the state has ever produced, owing to his unprecedented archivements in office.

Lawal maintained that the state has recorded progress in its socio-economic development, which remains unbeatable among the southwest states.

“I am saying this without any equivocation, Engr. Seyi Makinde is one of the best governors the state has ever produced. He has transformed the state in his almost four years of governance from story to glory.”

“For the continuity of this great feat, he deserves to be given another chance to take the state to the land of prosperity.”

He, however, assured that under the Omituntun 2.0, more dividends of democracy will be brought to the the people of the state for another four years.

In the same vein, the Labour Party, LP in the state, also endorsed the re-election bid of Governor Makinde.

The development came hours some support groups of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect of the All Progressives Congress APC, threw their weight behind the re-election Makinde.

LP at a press conference held at its state headquarters in Ibadan yesterday, announced that the party adopted the governor, based on the same ideology the governor shared with the party..

Speaking at the event, the party’s chairman in the state, Atayase Sadiq, noted that the decision was made following extensive consultation with members of the party across the state’s 33 local government areas.

He said: “The last Presidential election was keenly contested by the three major parties in the country and the result of the election as announced by INEC shows that Labour Party is a force to reckon with.”

“The result of the Presidential election in Oyo State is similar to that. While the result of the election in its entirety is still a subject of contention, the takehome of the election is that a third force party that emerged barely a year ago has grown to become a strong force because of the quality of its candidate.”

“Having considered this, in the upcoming election in our dear state, we have decided to support a candidate with the character, competence and capacity to lead and who is also concerned about the wellbeing of the citizens as it is obvious that no party can win the gubernatorial election alone.”

“However, the main priority should be that the citizens win through the emergence of a candidate that best serve their interest.”

“Based on this, we have decided to work with the party whose candidate aligns with ours in terms of security, agricultural development and financial well-being. And it is obvious that the current administration of Seyi Makinde has done this.”

“And we hereby call on all citizens of Oyo State to vote for him. This decision was taken with serious consideration for the party’s future in the state,” he explained.

He added that the party structure in the state remains intact as its house of assembly candidates across the state are still in the race.