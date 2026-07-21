We’ve decided to reward Tinubu, Ododo with our votes – Kogi people

By Soni Daniel, Editor, Northern Region

For empowering the Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, to undertake critical projects that have improved their lives, the Kogi people have decided to re-elect President Ahmed Tinubu and the governor of the state in the next election.



The people of the state said they felt a sense of belonging with the various federal and state projects, including roads, schools, hospitals and other vital infrastructure that have added value to their wellbeing.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Environment and Ecological Management, Dr. Joseph Oluwasegun, gave the commitment in Yagba West while receiving member of the Presidential Media team and Renewed Hope Ambassadors, who toured federal and state projects in the crucial Kogi community.



Oluwasegun recall that the Tinubu administration had enabled the Kogi governor to construct 15 kilometres of internal roads in Egbe and appoint two commissioners and other top government functionaries from the area.



The commissioner said the Egbe area of Kogi has also been visited twice by Governor Ododo, something that was unprecedented in the history of the community.



Oluwasegun said: “We are here to report that for the first time in the history of Egbe, governor Ododo has visited us twice and given us many roads, hospitals and schools. We are indeed very grateful for all these and more. We have never had it so good this community.



“We cannot talk about the governor without appreciating President Tinubu who has given him more funds to work for us and also created the North Central Development Commission to accelerate our development.



“We want to appreciate the two leaders with our votes in the next elections and our people will do it enmass and make them return to their respective offices,” the commissioner said.



The Chairman of Yagba West LGA, Ologun Tosin, noted with satisfaction the speedy construction of the 15 kilometres of roads in Egbe, which has reduced travel time and increase the safety of the indigenes and praised both Tinubu and Ododo for the work done in the area.



“We the people of Egbe will show them the depth of our appreciation when we go to vote in the coming elections,” Tosin stated.



The DG of the Kogi State Road Maintenance Agency, Eng. Bolaji Taye, said that though the roads were done through direct labour to save cost, they were done to meet international standards to last.



The Renewed Hope Ambassadors led by Chief Sunday Dare, the Special Adviser to the President on Public Communication, said the president was serious about providing critical infrastructure across the country and assured the people of Kogi that is keen on transforming the state.



Chief Dare said that it was in a bid to provide functional roads to ease the movement of people and goods that the Tinubu administration recently awarded new contracts for the construction of more roads in Kogi and other states.



While inspecting portions of the Kabba-Egbe-Omuaran Federal Highway in Kogi, the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Public Engagement, Mr. Fredrick Nwabufo, said that President was mindful of the need to make critical roads in the country to work and serve Nigerians effectively.



“That is why Mr. President has turned many part of the country into construction sites to ensure that there are good roads for Nigerians,” Nwabufo said.



Kogi State Information Commissioner, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, lauded the Tinubu administration for awarding the contract for the road, which he said had collapsed and cut off the users before his intervention.

Members of the RHA are in Kogi to inspect federal and state projects undertaken so far.