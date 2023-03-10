Oyetola hijacked Ilesa University project from me — Adeleke

Oyetola-Adeleke

Says University has come to stay

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola hijacked the University of Ilesa project which he stated was part of his campaign agenda in 2018.

The Governor, while receiving the report of the ad-hoc committee set up to review the University implementation committee after a working visit at the campus in Ilesa, said the project was executed as a political gimmick by the Oyetola-led administration.

According to him, the intention of the present administration is to ensure that the University takes off on a solid foundation to ensure sustainability.

His words; “Let me remind Ijesa people that I was the first to propose an upgrade of the College of Education to the University of Ilesa. I made the promise at the Palace of the Kabiyesi Owa of Ijesaland during the 2018 elections.

“We all know that Mr Oyetola for three years did nothing for the university until the approach of the 2022 elections. My predecessor rushed the establishment of the university as a political project.

“My goal is to ensure that the university is properly established just as the PDP government did on the establishment of the Osun State University. The review committee on the subject has submitted its report and I am issuing a white paper”.

Earlier in his address, the review committee Chairman, Professor Taiwo Ashaolu recommended that the University should take off with eight faculties and should allow the absorption of existing academic and non-academic staff in the new University.

“The university should commence with eight faculties, namely; Education and vocational technology, Management Sciences, Social sciences, Science, Technology and Innovations, Humanities and Cultures, Agriculture and Agric Business and Basic Medical Sciences.

“Among the recommendations, all the existing staff both academic and non-teaching of Osun State College of Education Ilesha are to be transited to the university. The recruitment process shall be by advertisement in national newspapers and other mediums.

“An institute of education should be established under the faculty of education in the university to oversee the completion of the programme of the current students.

“For the smooth running of the university, multiple sources of income are hereby recommended and the tuition fee should be affordable”, he added.