Ogun LP denies endorsing Gov Abiodun for second term

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Labour Party, LP, in Ogun State, on Friday, reacted to news making the rounds that the Executives of the party in the state have endorsed Governor Dapo Abiodun for a second term in office.

The party described the endorsement as dubious, atrocious and grievous.

Some LP leaders had endorsed the governor for a second term and said they would go into an alliance with the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

But the LP, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Tokunbo Peters described the purported endorsement as not only misleading, but also a poor attempt at hoodwinking unsuspecting members of the public and the electorate into believing that the Labour Party is in alliance with the All Progressive Congress in Ogun state.

Peters said: “For the records, the Ogun state branch of the Labour Party categorically disassociates itself from the purported endorsement of Prince Dapo Abiodun for a second term and also unequivocally states that, even though overtures have been made to the Labour Party by the ruling party, the Labour Party is totally averse to any form of alliance with the APC. This is considering the fact that the APC government in the state lacks purposeful leadership. Moreso that the Labour Party is already in court with the APC in respect of the manipulated results of the last presidential election.

“It is public knowledge that Engr Lookman Jagun is the defacto Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of Labour Party in Ogun state and that Michael Ashade who allegedly endorsed the governor has been suspended from the party long ago. While Michael Ashade and his cohorts are free to endorse and support any candidate of their choice in their individual capacity, but they should refrain from using the name of the Labour Party when making such endorsements.

“Impersonation and deliberate misrepresentation are criminal offences. A constituted authority like a State Government should not be seen to be condoning and accommodating impostors for expected political gains.

“The Labour Party has suffered incalculable injustice by the non-listing of her candidates in the State elections and is doggedly pursuing redress to the systemic disenfranchisement through the court process.

“Meanwhile, Labour Party continues to promote the ideals of good governance, social welfare and service delivery and at the appropriate time, will make an open endorsement of its preferred candidate for the gubernatorial election, consequent on the eventual non-listing by INEC of its gubernatorial candidate. However, whoever the Labour Party chooses to endorse will be in the interest of the good people of Ogun state who have long been suffering under the present APC government.”