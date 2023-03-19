House of Assembly: APGA wins majority in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has won the majority in the Anambra State House of Assembly election conducted on March 18. The party won 17 seats in the 30- member legislature, while the Labour Party, LP, won eight. The YPP won three seats, while the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, won two.

However, this is the first time the party faced serious competition from opposition parties.

APGA won in Anaocha 1, Njikoka 2, Dunukofia, Aguata 1, Aguata 2, Awka South 2, Ayamelum and Njikoka 1.

The party also won in Idemili South, Oyi, Anambra East, Awka North, Ekwusigo, Anambra West, Ihiala 1 and Ihiala 2.

Constituencies won by the LP are Onitsha North 1, Onitsha North 2, Onitsha South 1, Onitsha South 2, Awka South 1, Idemili North, Orumba North and Anaocha 1.

The PDP won in Ogbaru 1 and Ogbaru 2, while YPP won in Nnewi North, Nnewi South 1 and Nnewi South 2.

This is the first time the LP and YPP are winning seats in Anambra State.