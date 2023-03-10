Elections: UNILAG announces new resumption date

The University of Lagos has said it has shifted its resumption date to Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

A statement signed by the university stated that the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, approved that the resumption of academic activities be postponed to Tuesday, March 21, 2023, adding that all other activities of the university, including inaugural lectures and meetings (excluding teaching), should continue as scheduled.

It explained that the postponement of resumption to Tuesday, March 21, 2023, was due to the re-scheduling of the governorship and state House of Assembly elections from Saturday, March 11, 2023, to Saturday, March 18, 2023.

It read, “It would be recalled that the federal government had directed that students of higher institutions across the country should vacate their schools ahead of the 2023 general elections. As a result, the University Senate had approved the suspension of academic activities (teaching) from Tuesday, February 21, 2023, to Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

“Once again, members of the university community are implored to remain safe and security conscious as well as orderly, civil and responsible in utterances and engagements, online and offline.

“Further updates would be provided as the need arises in the coming days.”