Durant out for at least three weeks with ankle sprain

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 03: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after scoring in the second half against the Chicago Bulls at United Center on March 03, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Quinn Harris/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Quinn Harris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Kevin Durant faces at least three weeks on the sidelines after suffering a sprained ankle, the Phoenix Suns said on Thursday.

Durant, who joined Phoenix in a blockbuster trade from Brooklyn last month, fell heavily during the warm-up on Wednesday for what was supposed to be his home debut against Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 34-year-old subsequently withdrew from the game with “left ankle soreness.”

The Suns said on Thursday that Durant had sprained his left ankle and faced another injury layoff.

“Further evaluation has confirmed that Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant has sustained a left ankle sprain,” the team announced.

“He will be re-evaluated in three weeks.”

Durant has made a dazzling start to his career with Phoenix in the three road games he has played for the club so far, averaging 26.7 points and 7.3 rebounds.

However his season has already been punctuated by injury. He spent around eight weeks on the sidelines after suffering a knee sprain in early January while playing for Brooklyn.