Dear Bunmi, could I be the dad?

Some three years ago, I moved into the boys’ quarters of a house as a tenant. My landlord is in his early 60s and a friend of my dad’s.

He lost his wife about 10 years ago and married another one, shortly after. Unfortunately, the new wife was still childless when I moved in.

She has a sewing shop in the heart of Lagos and often gave me a lift to work.

About a year after I moved in, she started sending food to me, claiming they were ‘leftovers’ she didn’t want to throw away.

Whenever the husband was away and she had to attend a party, she took me along for ‘security’.

I found myself falling in love with her because she was quite sophisticated. When I jokingly told her I was beginning to have naughty thoughts about her, she encouraged me and we started making love.

It was the most mind blowing experience of my life.

She got pregnant early last year and that was when the rumours started flying that the husband was impotent; that she must have got pregnant with another man’s baby.

Even with her pregnancy, we continued to have sex until she had her baby girl. The girl doesn’t look anything like me. But what if she is mine?

I know I can’t claim her, but I would like to be part of her life.

By the way, the sex is still great with her and she still gives me food, which my friends allege she spiced with juju.

Kenneth, by e-mail.

Dear Kenneth,

You obviously think you’re on to a good thing sleeping with an older woman, who is married to your landlord — a friend of your father’s!

You must be awarded a ‘most daring’ medal. But believe me, you’re playing with ‘fire’ and one of these days, you’ll get burnt.

Be rest assured that if the whole neighbourhood suspects your landlord is impotent, then some ‘well-meaning’ people must have given him a hint on what is going on between you and his wife.

Impotent or not, he might be relieved that someone else might give his wife the baby she desired and get her off his back.

But most important of all, as you’ve discovered yourself, there is no lunch that is really free.

The earlier you found an alternate accommodation, the better for all of you.

Your mistress might discourage you at first, but you’d quickly be replaced if she’s as sex-starved as you said she is.

